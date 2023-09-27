Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 806.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Amadeus IT Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.90. The stock had a trading volume of 47,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,233. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.81. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Amadeus IT Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 17.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Amadeus IT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.20%.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments, Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

