Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Short Interest Update

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 784.2% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENER. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accretion Acquisition by 253.6% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in Accretion Acquisition by 6,631.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Accretion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Accretion Acquisition by 197.3% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Accretion Acquisition Price Performance

ENER remained flat at $10.48 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. Accretion Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Accretion Acquisition Company Profile

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

