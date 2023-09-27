Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 694.3% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Galantas Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GALKF remained flat at $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,930. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. Galantas Gold has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.53.
Galantas Gold Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Galantas Gold
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.