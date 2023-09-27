Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 694.3% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Galantas Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GALKF remained flat at $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,930. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. Galantas Gold has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.53.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

