Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, a growth of 719.8% from the August 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPD. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter worth $433,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the second quarter worth $624,000.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPD traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 186,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,085. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $31.59.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.1933 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

