BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Short Interest Up 750.0% in September

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

BuzzFeed Stock Up 9.6 %

BuzzFeed stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,146. BuzzFeed has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BuzzFeed

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BuzzFeed stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It also provides cross-platform network such as BuzzFeed Originals, which creates articles, lists, quizzes, and videos; BuzzFeed Media, comprises a portfolio of identity-driven lifestyle brands that includes Nifty, Goodful, As/Is, and Tasty; BuzzFeed Studios, that produces original content across broadcast, cable, film, and digital platforms; BuzzFeed News, which includes reporting and investigative journalism; and BuzzFeed Commerce, which develops social commerce products and experiences, licensing, and other strategic partnerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.