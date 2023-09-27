Members Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 26,143 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,143 shares during the period. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 6.0% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 72,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.16.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,302,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,655,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

