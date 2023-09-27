Members Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 3,045 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics accounts for about 1.5% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3,310.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DGX traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.46. The company had a trading volume of 137,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,777. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $122.05 and a one year high of $158.34. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.35 and its 200-day moving average is $135.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

