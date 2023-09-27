TSP Capital Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Novavax comprises about 1.0% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.43% of Novavax worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 5,480,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,722,000 after buying an additional 1,229,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,102,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026,107 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 155,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Trading Up 1.4 %

NVAX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,231,909. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $424.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley upgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Novavax

About Novavax

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.