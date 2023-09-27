TSP Capital Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,627,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Metals comprises about 1.2% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned 3.62% of Trilogy Metals worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,408,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 34,337 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Trilogy Metals by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,675 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 167,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

TMQ stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,123. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $73.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.43.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

