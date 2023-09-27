Fortis Group Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,457 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,283 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 173,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 54,321 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,397,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,596,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

