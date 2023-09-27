Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $13,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,752.9% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

Shares of VGLT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $55.61. The stock had a trading volume of 810,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,955. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average of $62.26. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $67.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

