TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $14.95 Million Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,162 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises about 5.4% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $14,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WBD. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,420,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,335,920. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

