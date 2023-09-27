TSP Capital Management Group LLC Raises Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Sibanye Stillwater accounts for 2.1% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,086,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after buying an additional 1,662,361 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,690,000 after buying an additional 1,192,590 shares during the period. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at about $6,656,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 21.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,504,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after buying an additional 781,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

SBSW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,262. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.1102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.