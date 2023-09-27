TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $9.32 Million Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Nokia Oyj comprises 3.4% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $9,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 100.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NOK traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,560,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,763,195. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.96. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $5.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

NOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.60 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

