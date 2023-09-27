TSP Capital Management Group LLC Buys 59,253 Shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 910,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,253 shares during the period. Adeia makes up about 3.6% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Adeia worth $10,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADEA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Adeia in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the first quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the first quarter worth $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the first quarter worth $63,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Adeia Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ADEA traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. 93,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Adeia Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Adeia had a negative net margin of 55.32% and a positive return on equity of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.14%.

Adeia Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

