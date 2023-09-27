Atwood & Palmer Inc. Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.85. The stock had a trading volume of 371,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,681. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.40. The stock has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.90.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

