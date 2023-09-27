Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,455 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.15% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $17,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,050.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 114.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSLC stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $83.91. 508,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,765. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $90.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

