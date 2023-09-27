ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $13.24 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.1% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $349,081,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 367.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.34. The company had a trading volume of 109,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,288. The firm has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.76 and a 200-day moving average of $195.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

