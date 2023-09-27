Allworth Financial LP Sells 5,390 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,003,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,572,000 after purchasing an additional 48,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,055,000 after purchasing an additional 185,373 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IWN stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.29. 477,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,176. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $157.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.89.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

