Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $916,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ COST traded up $11.71 on Wednesday, reaching $564.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $553.81 and its 200-day moving average is $523.76.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $581.31.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

