Allworth Financial LP Has $9.24 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 201.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366,745 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $257,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SMB stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $16.67. 175,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

