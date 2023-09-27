Allworth Financial LP Makes New $9.82 Million Investment in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (BATS:QTJA)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (BATS:QTJA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 481,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,818,000. Allworth Financial LP owned 28.30% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January by 68.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,686,000.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QTJA traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $20.64. 3,282 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96.

About Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (QTJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. QTJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

