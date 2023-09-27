5,157 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Purchased by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.40. 726,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,978. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.55. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

