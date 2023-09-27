Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $143.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $130.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

