iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Raised by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.32.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

