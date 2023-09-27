Allworth Financial LP Sells 229,889 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 58.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229,889 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,430,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,699,275. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.