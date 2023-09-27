Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $4.31 on Top Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.31 or 0.00016406 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and $73.46 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00242032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013940 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000467 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.28637416 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 814 active market(s) with $52,634,700.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.