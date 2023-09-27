Compound (COMP) Price Tops $40.35 on Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $40.35 or 0.00153576 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $317.83 million and approximately $26.82 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,877,593 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,877,454.04702122 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.69463951 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 408 active market(s) with $19,072,573.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

