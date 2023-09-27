Arcus Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after buying an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,528 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $247.19. The stock had a trading volume of 327,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,070. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.04. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.25 and a twelve month high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

