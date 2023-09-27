Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $170,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

