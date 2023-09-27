Northwest Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.02.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.41.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

