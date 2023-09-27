Strategic Equity Management Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Equity Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 791.2% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $5,387,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $138.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.