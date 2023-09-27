Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $47.00. Approximately 1,506,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,565,627 shares.The stock last traded at $36.37 and had previously closed at $35.12.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,543,572.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,890,819.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,073,826.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,543,572.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,819.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,463 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,326. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,466,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Nutanix by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,363,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,252,000 after purchasing an additional 655,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

