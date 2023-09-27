Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ SQFT traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,716. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

