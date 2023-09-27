Allworth Financial LP Makes New Investment in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 471,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,106,000. Allworth Financial LP owned about 14.63% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 455.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 74,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period.

Get Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $23.88. 2,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,453. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $24.62.

About Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.