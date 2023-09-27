Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,731,000 after buying an additional 111,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.45. 12,669,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,318,395. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

