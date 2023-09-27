Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.93. 235,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,287. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $177.48 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.78.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

