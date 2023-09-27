44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,305 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $151.91 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.80 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $129.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

