Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $592,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Linde were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Members Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $237,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,552,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Linde by 4.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Linde Stock Up 0.5 %

Linde stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.17. The stock had a trading volume of 236,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $264.95 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Linde’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

