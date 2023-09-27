Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 214,654 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 170,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 72,386 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 244,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,924 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

