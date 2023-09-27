Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,694 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.15. 21,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,080. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $215.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

