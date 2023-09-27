Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Takes $2.77 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,639,000 after buying an additional 27,699,844 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,582,000 after buying an additional 3,309,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,567,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,318,000 after buying an additional 2,534,978 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $91.67. 2,374,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,009,223. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day moving average of $96.65. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.62 and a 52 week high of $100.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2418 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

