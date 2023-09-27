Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $388,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,621 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 44,139 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $15,783,781,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. 9,983,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,393,730. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

