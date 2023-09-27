Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,585 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $38,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.56. 1,585,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,521,305. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.71. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

