Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 21,984 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,984 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,994,000. Core Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 592,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFNM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.52. 17,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,061. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.44 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

