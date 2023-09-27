Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 38,219 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,219 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.8% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,067,692,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015,875 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,901,617. The company has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

