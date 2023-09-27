Allworth Financial LP Has $882.02 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,868,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 7.5% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $882,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.07. The stock had a trading volume of 489,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,244. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average of $75.86.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

