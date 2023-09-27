Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,446 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $23,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 227,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 122,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 45,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $45.48. 121,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,880. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.44.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

