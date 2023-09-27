Allworth Financial LP Sells 194,641 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194,641 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $27,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.85. 503,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,853. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

