Allworth Financial LP Sells 130,535 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,535 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $33,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.19. 745,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,680,093. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

